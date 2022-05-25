Feds, Sussmann's Attys Zero In On 2016 Bills To Clinton Camp

By Justin Wise (May 25, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors and defense counsel for Michael Sussmann clashed Wednesday over how to interpret the ex-Perkins Coie LLP attorney's billing and expense records around the date in 2016 when he allegedly lied to the FBI about who he was representing when he brought forward claims regarding possible ties between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia. The dispute capped special counsel John Durham's case against Sussmann, a Democratic Party-linked attorney who faces a charge of lying to the FBI's top lawyer when he turned over data and white papers purportedly showing a covert channel between the Trump Organization and the Kremlin-affiliated Alfa Bank....

