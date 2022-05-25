Del. Justices Take 'Critical' Look At Zimmer Biomet Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 25, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The word "critical" became critical Wednesday in a dispute between Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and stockholders, as Delaware Supreme Court justices pushed for clarity on claims that the medical device maker ignored or covered up "critical" regulatory findings. In oral arguments appealing the dismissal of the stockholders' derivative complaint, their attorney Richard A. Speirs of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll LLC said that Zimmer Biomet's board failed to respond properly to at least "15 critical and 61 major FDA violations" that were brought to its attention in May of 2016. Laura Hughes McNally of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, representing the...

