VW Inks £193M Deal To Settle UK Dieselgate Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (May 25, 2022, 2:38 PM BST) -- Volkswagen AG agreed Wednesday to pay British drivers £193 million ($242 million) out of court to settle claims brought by car owners who allegedly bought vehicles installed with devices to rig pollution emissions data. Lawyers say the settlement resolves claims brought by more than 91,000 British drivers who bought cars from Volkswagen Group that produced more emissions than they thought. (iStock.com/vesilvio) Lawyers representing more than 91,000 British drivers announced the settlement with the car giant, which has been battered by the Dieselgate scandal, after more than five years of litigation at the High Court. Motorists sought compensation after buying cars from Volkswagen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS