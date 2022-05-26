US Gold Trader Says Peru Ruined Its Reputation, Seeks $124M

By Caleb Symons (May 26, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Miami-based gold processing and trading firm Kaloti Metals & Logistics LLC has filed a $124 million arbitration case, accusing Peru of "running it into the ground" by refusing for nearly eight years to return its seized assets despite never bringing charges against the company. In an opening brief published Tuesday, Kaloti Metals said the Peruvian government confiscated multiple shipments of gold — worth a combined $26 million — starting in 2013, which officials characterized as "temporary immobilizations" while they investigated certain gold suppliers. But Peru never shared details on that inquiry, according to Kaloti Metals, which said courts nonetheless blocked...

