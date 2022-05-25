Ex-CEO Of Florida Health Care Co. Cops To Securities Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (May 25, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a Florida health care company charged in a $3.3 million pump-and-dump scheme that defrauded more than 100 investors has pled guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Christian Romandetti Sr. entered his plea on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in New York federal court. Prosecutors charged Romandetti and others with deceiving investors into buying artificially inflated shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, of which Romandetti was CEO. Romandetti, 61, and his co-conspirators manipulated shares of FCHS between May 2013 to June 2016 by acquiring large blocks of the company's stock and then having Elite Stock...

