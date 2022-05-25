DOJ Says Trans Bias Injunction Targets Nonexistent Policy

By Patrick Hoff (May 25, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday that a recent Nebraska federal court ruling doesn't help Catholic organizations looking to uphold an injunction exempting religious employers from covering gender transition surgery because the trial court barred hypothetical enforcement actions and not actual policy. The Catholic groups, which include the Religious Sisters of Mercy, the Catholic Benefits Association and other organizations, are fighting the U.S. government's appeal of an injunction that bars federal agencies from requiring the groups' members to provide employee health coverage for gender transition services. The federal government appealed to the Eighth Circuit after a...

