Watchdog Alleges Widespread NYC Housing Voucher Bias

By Grace Dixon (May 25, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A housing watchdog accused more than 120 landlords, real estate agents and brokerage firms in a suit filed Wednesday of discriminating against prospective tenants looking to rent with the help of a voucher program intended to curtail the city's homeless population. New York City landlords and brokers across all five boroughs, including the Bronx, were accused of discriminating against prospective tenants with housing vouchers. (Kelley Marcano | Law360) Housing Rights Initiative Inc. leveled the claims in New York Supreme Court after reports of income discrimination against families and individuals relying on the Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement, or CityFHEPS, prompted...

