USTR's China Tariff Review Won't Foreclose Other Tweaks

By Alex Lawson (May 25, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's top attorney said Tuesday that the agency's review of Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods is likely to take "months," but won't foreclose its ability to issue new exclusions from the levies or make other changes. USTR General Counsel Greta Peisch acknowledged that the law underpinning the tariffs "is not a paragon of clarity" and lists no deadline for completing the review of the levies, but that the agency intends to move through it as expeditiously and also as carefully as possible. "We want to undertake the review as soon as we can, but we...

