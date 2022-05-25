Maynard Cooper Adds 5 Attorneys Across Ala., Fla.

By Emma Cueto (May 25, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC has added five attorneys across offices in Alabama and Florida, including a shareholder specializing in tax, estate planning and business planning, two of counsel, an attorney and an associate, according to an announcement Wednesday. The new additions are shareholder Vincent Schilleci, who joins the firm's estate, trust, and business planning practice in Birmingham, Alabama; of counsel Andrew T. Dixon, a litigation attorney in Orlando; of counsel Eric Nanfito in the firm's corporate, securities and tax group in Birmingham; attorney Riley Murphy in the real estate group in Birmingham; and associate Andrew Toler in Huntsville, Alabama. "Maynard is excited...

