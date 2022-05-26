FCC Seeks Public Input On Telecom Merger Compliance

By Christopher Cole (May 26, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has opened a trio of public dockets to track how well Verizon is meeting its commitments after merging with TracFone and for two other high-profile deals involving T-Mobile and Dish. While the FCC's move this week was not unprecedented, it comes well after the commission completed its public-interest review and approved the mergers. Experts said the dockets are one way to keep tabs on compliance with merger conditions, which can be difficult for the FCC and public to monitor. The agency files, opened Tuesday, aim to keep up with commitments that telecoms made to address government concerns...

