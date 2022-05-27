Kasowitz Adds Real Estate Transactions Atty In NY

By Adrian Cruz (May 27, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP announced earlier this week that it hired a former Robinson & Cole LLP attorney who focuses on real estate transactional matters as special counsel in its New York office. Matthew S. McElroy joined Kasowitz on Monday after spending the past three years with Robinson & Cole. Before joining the Connecticut-based firm, he also spent time with Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and DLA Piper. McElroy told Law360 on Friday that he joined Kasowitz because of the firm's platform and previous experience working with partners David Szeker and Darwin Huang, who lead the real estate transaction...

