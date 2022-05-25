Tucker Arensberg Must Offer More Records In Land Dispute

By Matthew Santoni (May 25, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Tucker Arensberg PC once again must review its billing records related to the disputed sale of a Pennsylvania oil and gas property and turn over anything regarding work done on litigation or regulatory issues with the property, a federal magistrate judge has ordered. Prime Energy & Chemical LLC had rekindled a long-running discovery dispute in its lawsuit alleging the law firm helped a client conceal that he wasn't the actual owner of the McKean County land known as the "Swamp Angel" property, claiming that a less-redacted version of Tucker Arensberg's billing records might reveal that the firm did work on previous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS