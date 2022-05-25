Property Insurance Bills Head To DeSantis' Office

By Shawn Rice (May 25, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Florida house representatives pushed forward property insurance bills Wednesday despite efforts by some lawmakers to amend a $2 billion reinsurance program — described as a bailout to help insurers with significant losses — to instead pass savings directly onto consumers in the Sunshine State. The legislative package, already approved by the Florida Senate, will now make its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has already signaled that he will sign the bills addressing the state's property insurance crisis. A pair of Florida bills seeking to address the state's property insurance crisis are heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, who already signaled that he...

