Gov't Urges Justices To Reject Terror Financing Liability Suits

By Daniel Wilson (May 25, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to revive cases seeking to hold two banks liable for terrorism for providing services to an organization accused of helping fund Hamas, saying lower courts correctly interpreted anti-terrorism law. The Second Circuit reasonably affirmed the dismissal of lawsuits filed by hundreds of terrorism victims, led by Tzvi Weiss and Moses Strauss, against National Westminster Bank PLC and Credit Lyonnais SA for allegedly aiding the Palestinian militant group, and the plaintiffs' petitions for review should be rejected, the government said in an amicus brief filed Tuesday. "Congress fashioned the [Antiterrorism Act's] civil liability provisions...

