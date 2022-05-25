Delaware Justices Uphold Chancery Dismissal of Talos Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 25, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The full Delaware Supreme Court unanimously upheld on Wednesday the Chancery Court's dismissal of a Talos Energy Inc. shareholder lawsuit over a $1.1 billion oil field deal, finding it "evident" that the lower court's judgment should be affirmed based on the reasoning in its October opinion. Vrajeshkumar Patel had appealed the dismissal of his case, which said controlling shareholders Riverstone Holdings LLC and Apollo Global Management Inc. were clearly a "control group" because they founded the company, installed its CEO, took it public and controlled its board. Patel sued the Texas-based oil and gas company; its president and CEO, Timothy S....

