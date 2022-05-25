Screener Faces FHA Claims Over Tenant Scoring Algorithm

By Emma Whitford (May 25, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Two Massachusetts women and a fair housing organization on Wednesday accused a tenant screening company of racial discrimination in violation of the Fair Housing Act, saying its scoring tool disproportionately denies housing to Black and Hispanic renters. Tenants Mary Louis of Malden and Monica Douglas of Canton, along with the Community Action Agency of Somerville, filed a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court targeting SafeRent Solutions LLC. The Texas-based company has "effectively blackballed" certain low-income, minority renters, according to the suit. SafeRent Solutions' algorithmic SafeRent Score is based "in significant part" on prospective renters' credit history and score, the plaintiffs...

