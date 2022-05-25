CFPB Probes 'Suppressed' Credit Card Payment Reporting

By Jon Hill (May 25, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that it's looking into why some major credit card companies aren't regularly providing data to credit bureaus on the actual monthly payments their borrowers are making on their accounts, a practice that the agency sees as having "potential for harm." In a blog post, the CFPB announced it has sent letters to several large credit card issuers inquiring about what it called payment amount data "suppression," which the agency said can leave consumers with thinner credit reports that in turn may hinder their ability to access credit at competitive rates. "Our mission is to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS