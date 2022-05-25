GAO Sustains Office Depot Protest Over Market Inaccuracies

By Rae Ann Varona (May 25, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office sustained Office Depot's protest over the terms of a solicitation for an Army and Air Force retail operation contract, saying the General Services Administration's evaluation method didn't accurately reflect the government's likely purchases of office supplies. GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said that while there was nothing inherently unreasonable about consulting historical sales in forecasting likely future requirements, the sales data used by GSA for its market basket was "skewed heavily towards hardware/industrial items." In contrast, she said data on the government's history of purchasing office supplies was "nearly absent." "While the agency had a reasonable...

