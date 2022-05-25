UK To Open New Tribunal Center In London

By Silvia Martelli (May 25, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- HM Courts & Tribunal Service has bought a building in the City of London that will house a "modern and flexible" Tribunal Center as part of its £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) investment to transform its premises, it said Wednesday. The building, near St. Paul's Cathedral and the Old Bailey central criminal court, will house about 30 hearing rooms, the agency said. The center is set to open by the end of 2023. "We are investing significantly in courtrooms and tribunal buildings across the country to meet the demands of our justice system," James Cartlidge, the justice minister, said. The center will...

