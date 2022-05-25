Insurer Asks 7th Circ. To Affirm Win In Fireworks Injury Row

By Ganesh Setty (May 25, 2022, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A fireworks seller's insurer urged the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to uphold its win in Wisconsin district court, arguing that an endorsement barring coverage for bodily injury to someone assisting in a fireworks display, regardless of their employment, unambiguously applies to two suits against the seller. T.H.E. Insurance Co. said in its opening brief that U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach correctly determined the insurer had no coverage obligations to Spielbauer Fireworks Co. Inc., despite Spielbauer's and the two claimants' appellate efforts to "deconstruct the shooters endorsement in an attempt [to] obfuscate its plain meaning." An insurer told the Seventh Circuit on...

