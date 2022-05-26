ConAgra, Worker Spar On Public Policy In COVID Death Suit

By Mike Curley (May 26, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- ConAgra Foods Packaged Foods LLC and a worker whose wife died of COVID-19 are butting heads in Wisconsin federal court over whether public policy should allow the woman's estate to sue the company on wrongful death claims. In a pair of filings Wednesday, ConAgra and Rigoberto Ruiz argued for and against dismissing the last remaining wrongful death claim in Ruiz's suit on public policy grounds, a little more than three weeks after a magistrate judge dismissed the bulk of the suit. While ConAgra argued that its conduct in keeping its facilities open in the early days of the pandemic is too remote...

