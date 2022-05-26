Commerce Crystallizes Trade Curbs On Hacking Tools

By Alyssa Aquino (May 26, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has finalized cybersecurity export controls intended to frustrate foreign actors' access to tools that can be used for human rights abuses, according to a notice in the Federal Register. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security first previewed the curbs on so-called intrusion software in an October interim rule. After receiving public feedback on the regulation, the agency announced Wednesday that it had ironed out a final policy that would stem the flow of certain types of hacking software and network surveillance technologies to countries like Russia and China. "These items warrant controls because these tools could...

