Univ. Of Oregon Must Face Basketball Injury Suit, Court Says

By Ivan Moreno (May 25, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Court of Appeals said Wednesday the University of Oregon can be liable when a student-athlete is injured while voluntarily participating in risky activities, reviving a suit over a prospective student's injury during basketball drills. The ruling from a three-judge panel concluded that Crisshawn Clark's allegations of the "foreseeable risk of harm" the school and its staff created "goes beyond ordinary participation in a sports activity," remanding the case to Lane County Circuit Court. Writing for the panel, Judge James C. Egan said the trial court erred when it granted summary judgment to the university in 2019. An Oregon Supreme...

