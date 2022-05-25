Salmon Buyers Hook $85M Price-Fixing Deal

By Craig Clough (May 25, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of direct purchasers of salmon asked a Florida federal judge Wednesday to grant preliminary approval of an $85 million settlement they reached with Norwegian salmon-farming companies in a price-fixing complaint, saying the deal for the estimated 800 settlement class members represents an "outstanding" result. According to the unopposed motion, the parties entered into court-ordered settlement talks ahead of a deadline for the direct purchasers to file a motion for class certification, and came out of the negotiations with a proposed global settlement. "This sum not only provides the settlement class with ample relief but also comes at a...

