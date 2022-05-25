DOD Awards Billions For Commercial Imagery Satellites

By Rae Ann Varona (May 25, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's National Reconnaissance Office announced Wednesday it awarded contracts worth billions of dollars over the next decade to three companies in what it described as the office's "largest-ever commercial imagery contract effort." The 10-year contracts awarded to satellite imagery companies BlackSky, Maxar Technologies Inc. and Planet Labs PBC represent a "historic expansion" of commercial imagery acquisition, the NRO said. "The NRO has a long-standing strategy of 'buy what we can, build what we must,'" Chris Scolese, director of the NRO, said in a press release. "The diversity offered by our expanding architecture of both commercial and NRO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS