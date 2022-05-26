Alaska Appealing Land Use Suit Against Gov't

By Caleb Symons (May 26, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Alaska has asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its bid to force open 28 million acres of federal land for mining and mineral exploration, as well as allocation to Native Alaskan veterans, after a district court judge tossed its case against the U.S. government earlier this year. In its appeal, the state claims U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland wrongly found in March that federal officials are authorized to delay until next spring a decision on making that land available while they seek consent from the Pentagon and review the environmental impact of that move. But with portions of the 28 million...

