Chevron Must Cover Kinder Morgan Unit In Asbestos Suit

By Hope Patti (May 25, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Chevron USA must defend and indemnify a Kinder Morgan energy unit in a wrongful death suit involving allegations of asbestos exposure, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the underlying action falls within the provisions of a 1988 stock purchase agreement between Chevron and the energy company's predecessor. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. granted partial summary judgment to El Paso Energy E.S.T. Co., finding that the agreement's indemnity provision clearly required Chevron to reimburse El Paso for expenses incurred in connection with investigating or defending claims, whether or not they result in liability. Because Chevron failed to assume the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS