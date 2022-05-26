Panel Told Family Dollar Rodent Suits Belong In Tenn.

By Matthew Santoni (May 26, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The pending closure of a Family Dollar distribution center in Arkansas makes a federal district court in Memphis, Tennessee, the best place to consolidate lawsuits over allegations that rodents at that warehouse contaminated products, attorneys for the plaintiffs told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday. With the warehouse that was allegedly the source of the rodent-tainted goods located just across the Mississippi River from the Western District of Tennessee, and many people who worked there soon to be unemployed and harder to reach through Family Dollar, collecting the various lawsuits there would make it easier to bring in witnesses and...

