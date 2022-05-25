Anheuser-Busch Beats Worker's Untimely Retaliation Claim

By Grace Elletson (May 25, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An Anheuser-Busch worker was too late when she lodged a retaliation claim against the brewery and her union alleging she was adversely treated after filing for workers' compensation, an Ohio federal judge ruled Wednesday, dismissing the claim in its entirety. U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison agreed with Anheuser-Busch Commercial Strategy LLC's arguments that Mary Behnke lacks standing to sue the company for retaliation because she missed the deadline to do so. Ohio's retaliatory discharge law dictates that a worker must notify their employer of the violation and file suit within a certain time frame, which Behnke did not do for...

