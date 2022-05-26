Liberty Unit Says COVID Doesn't Trigger Pollution Coverage

By Riley Murdock (May 26, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual subsidiary based in London told a California federal court it should not have to pay for a real estate investment firm's pandemic-related business losses, arguing that the coronavirus is not a pollutant that would trigger coverage under its policy. Liberty Corporate Capital Ltd. asked the court in a suit filed Wednesday to find that the virus doesn't count as a "pollution condition" under its policy, saying that Stockdale Capital Partners LLC shouldn't be able to claim its losses were caused by COVID-19 particles on its properties. "The presence, or suspected presence, of COVID-19 at the properties did not cause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS