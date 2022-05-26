Ex-McGuireWoods Litigator Rejoins Ballard Spahr In Atlanta

By Jack Rodgers (May 26, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta litigator has left McGuireWoods LLP to reunite with Ballard Spahr LLP, where she had previously spent almost four years. Keisha Coleman joins the firm as a partner after working for the past five years as a McGuireWoods trial attorney and partner, according to her LinkedIn profile. She earned her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2009 and began her career at Schiff Hardin LLP, the firm now known as ArentFox Schiff LLP. Coleman will join Ballard Spahr's litigation department in the firm's white collar defense and internal investigations, and securities and corporate governance litigation...

