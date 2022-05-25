Mortgage Exec. Sent Love Interest To Spy On Rival, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg (May 25, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The president of a home loan company allegedly set into motion a "shocking scheme," sending her love interest and employee to work at a rival mortgage company in order to spy on its business dealings and bring back trade secrets, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Alabama federal court. Movement Mortgage LLC recently discovered that Paula Reeves, the president of CIS Financial Services Inc., engaged in an "appalling plan" to steal confidential and trade secret information from Movement, and cause as yet unknown damage to its rival, according to the complaint. "CIS has implemented into its operations confidential information improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS