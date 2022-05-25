PTAB Mulls Whether It Erred In Apple Headphone IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (May 25, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- During a hearing Wednesday in Apple's challenge to a Koss Corp. wireless headphone patent, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board asked for more briefing on whether two earlier decisions denying inter partes review of a related Koss patent dooms this IPR as well. Koss contends that the board's decisions in those earlier cases are determinative here because Apple is relying on the same invalidity arguments that the board has already determined lacked merit, to the extent that it rejected the earlier IPRs. Apple attorney David Holt of Fish & Richardson PC told the PTAB panel that the board's earlier institution decisions...

