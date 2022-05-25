Generic Distributors Slip Indirect Reseller Price-Fixing Claims

By Dave Simpson (May 25, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge dismissed, for now, indirect generic-drug resellers' price-fixing claims levied against distributors like McKesson Corp. as a part of multidistrict litigation, ruling Wednesday that the plaintiffs failed to sufficiently allege a conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe found that the indirect resellers, consisting of several independent pharmacies and a hospital, failed to allege that the defendants, like McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc., The Harvard Drug Group LLC and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., as middlemen, can't pass price increases on to their customers. "A desire for profit does not itself constitute a conspiratorial motive," Judge Rufe said. "Something more...

