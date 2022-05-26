Real Estate Rumors: Vornado Realty, QuadReal, Moishe Mana

By Andrew McIntyre (May 26, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of BH Properties, a California-based firm, has purchased a Miami Beach retail building for $93.6 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 1100 Lincoln Road, a 27,000-square-foot property, and the seller is Vornado Realty Trust, according to the report. QuadReal has loaned $176 million for apartment complexes in the Phoenix and Orlando metro areas, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan is for Oasis at Shingle Creek in Kissimmee, Florida, and Avant at Fashion Center in Chandler, Arizona, and the borrower is a venture led by Starlight U.S. Residential, according to the report. Investor Moishe...

