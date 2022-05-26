Whistleblowing Led To Dismissal, Gulf Bank Employee Says

By Joanne Faulkner (May 26, 2022, 5:27 PM BST) -- A lawyer representing a Gulf International Bank employee told an appeals court Thursday that she was unfairly dismissed after hurting the feelings of the lender's legal chief when she questioned the terms of a financial product agreement. The woman — identified only as L. Kong — urged the appellate judges to overturn decisions by the Employment Tribunal and Employment Appeal Tribunal that the bank was entitled to dismiss her as head of financial audits because of her conduct when raising concerns about a legal agreement during a face-to-face meeting and in follow-up emails. William Young, counsel for Kong, told the Court of Appeal...

