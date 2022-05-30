Drugmaker Fights Japanese Rival's Unpaid Royalties Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 30, 2022, 12:48 PM BST) -- A British pharmaceutical company has told the High Court in London that it developed a drug treatment for seizures on its own and therefore does not owe royalties to a Japanese drugmaker. GW Pharma Ltd. has rebutted claims by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. that it has not paid royalties over the drug Epidiolex, also known as Epydiolex. The British drugmaker has argued that its product was made independently of joint research with the Japanese company that took place from 2007 and 2013. "No royalties are due in respect of Epidiolex under the agreement," GW Pharma said in a defense filed at...

