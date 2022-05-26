LG Display Wins $95M In Licensing Dispute With Sharp

By Caroline Simson (May 26, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Japanese electronics maker Sharp has been ordered by an arbitral tribunal to pay LG's display products division some $95 million over alleged violations of a patent licensing agreement. Sharp acknowledged the award in a statement on Tuesday, saying it arose out of a proceeding initiated by LG Display Co. Ltd. at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in late 2019. It says the award was issued on May 16, and that it was received by the company on May 23. The award is for 11.75 billion Japanese yen. According to local news reports, the dispute stems from a cross-license agreement the two...

