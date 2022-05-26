Skadden, Orrick Rep $3.8B Car Tech Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (May 26, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Car technology company ECARX Holdings Inc., guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, said Thursday it's going public by combining with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP-led blank-check company COVA Acquisition Corp. in a $3.82 billion deal. ECARX said in a statement with COVA that the deal is expected to deliver about $345 million in proceeds, which will be used to accelerate technology development and new products, support acquisitions or investment and further its international growth. "ECARX is a pure play company focused on intelligent technology, and its success speaks volumes about the level of focus and execution that the...

