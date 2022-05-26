Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Painters Union Says Construction Cos. Flouted Benefits Deal

By Caleb Drickey (May 26, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The guarantor of a settlement between a construction firm and a painters union is on the hook for a $135,000 bill for union members' benefits plan contributions after the construction firm abandoned its commitment to pay its own debts, according to a lawsuit filed in Missouri federal court.

In a Wednesday complaint, Painters District Council 58 and a coterie of associated trusts and benefits funds accused Tidwell Brothers Construction LLC of reneging on its promise to pay $120,000 in delinquent fringe benefits contributions and The Good Gutter Company LLC of breaching its duty to step up in the construction firm's absence....

