Painters Union Says Construction Cos. Flouted Benefits Deal

By Caleb Drickey (May 26, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The guarantor of a settlement between a construction firm and a painters union is on the hook for a $135,000 bill for union members' benefits plan contributions after the construction firm abandoned its commitment to pay its own debts, according to a lawsuit filed in Missouri federal court. In a Wednesday complaint, Painters District Council 58 and a coterie of associated trusts and benefits funds accused Tidwell Brothers Construction LLC of reneging on its promise to pay $120,000 in delinquent fringe benefits contributions and The Good Gutter Company LLC of breaching its duty to step up in the construction firm's absence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS