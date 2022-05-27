Ericsson Gets PTAB To Review IP Set For August Trial In EDTX

By Britain Eakin (May 27, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review three Koninklijke KPN NV patents asserted in a suit against Ericsson Inc. set for trial in the Eastern District of Texas in August, with the board denying KPN's bid for a denial under the Fintiv precedent. The PTAB determined in a trio of decisions Wednesday that Sweden-based Ericsson was likely to prevail on at least some of the claims it challenged across the three patents. It also held that the posture of the Texas suit does not warrant using its discretion to deny inter partes reviews under the Fintiv decision, which...

