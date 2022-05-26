Privy Council Won't Hear Disclosure Info In $1.5B Award Fight

By Joel Poultney (May 26, 2022, 6:31 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court for overseas territories said on Thursday that it won't hear arguments from an Indian conglomerate seeking to overturn a Cayman Islands court demand that it disclose information about a subsidiary that owes U.S. steel company ArcelorMittal more than $1.5 billion. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council said that it would not consider the appeal from Essar Group's main holding company against the Cayman court order. The Grand Court of the Caribbean island said two of Essar's Cayman-registered companies must disclose documents about another Essar Group subsidiary that owed the money to the steel giant under a 2017...

