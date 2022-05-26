Fed. Circ. Tells Albright To Send Apple Tech IP Suit To Calif.

By Jasmin Jackson (May 26, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit found Thursday that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright "clearly abused" his discretion by refusing to transfer a patent suit against Apple Inc. over Bluetooth technology out of the Western District of Texas, vacating his decision and ruling that the Golden State is the more convenient forum. A three-judge panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that Judge Albright was wrong to deny the iPhone maker's bid to transfer patent-holding company BillJCo LLC's infringement case to the Northern District of California in February. The panel ordered Judge Albright to send the suit to California. According to the opinion, the lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS