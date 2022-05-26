NC Atty Gets Prison Over Fraud That Funded Plastic Surgery

By Hayley Fowler (May 26, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A disbarred lawyer in North Carolina will spend the next five years in federal prison after she pled guilty to an elaborate fraud scheme involving bogus lines of credit and fraudulent pandemic assistance loans that went toward plastic surgery and vacation properties. U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Tiffany Dawn Russell to 63 months in prison Wednesday in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Russell was also ordered to forfeit more than $2 million as well as turn over ownership of homes in Miami, North Carolina, Maryland and Alabama. "As Judge Dever noted at sentencing, this was more than...

