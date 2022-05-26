Armstrong Flooring Gets OK For Ch. 11 Auction In June

By Rick Archer (May 26, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved Armstrong Flooring's plans to put its assets on the block by the end of next month after hearing the manufacturer had resolved all objections to the proposed short-deadline Chapter 11 sale. At a virtual hearing Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved Armstrong's sale plan, which aims to sell all of the company's worldwide assets within 45 days of the company's Chapter 11 filing. Armstrong, a leading global producer of vinyl flooring materials, filed for Chapter 11 protection May 8 with more than $160 million in secured debt, saying it was seeking a sale in...

