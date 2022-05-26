Chamberlain Hrdlicka Grows Houston Office With 8 Attys

By Adrian Cruz (May 26, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Tax-focused firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry PC announced a major expansion of its Houston office, adding eight attorneys in a wide range of practice areas including bankruptcy, labor and employment, tax planning, and trusts and estates. The additions are senior counsel Christine Borrett and associates Christopher Hydrick, Karl E. Jackson Jr., John Fields, Tara LeDay, Michael Preng, Calla Sprague and Renu Tandale. "Our ability to attract up-and-coming attorneys in an increasingly competitive landscape is a reflection of Chamberlain Hrdlicka's reputation in the market," managing shareholder Larry Campagna said in a statement. "Talented young attorneys understand that our mid-size, entrepreneurial...

