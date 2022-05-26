Ex-Perkins Coie Atty Opts Not To Testify In Criminal Trial

By Justin Wise (May 26, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A former Perkins Coie LLP partner and attorney for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign elected not to testify on Thursday in his criminal trial for allegedly lying to the FBI when he brought forward information about possible ties between then-candidate Donald Trump and a Russian bank in 2016. The decision from Michael Sussmann brought the trial in D.C. federal court to its final stage before jury deliberations, which will begin after the prosecution and defense's closing arguments on Friday. Michael Sussmann's counsel rested its case shortly after the trial reconvened on Thursday, moving the case into its final stage before jury deliberations....

