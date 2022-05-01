NY Pot Regulators Ask TikTok To Stop Banning PSAs

By Sam Reisman (May 26, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- New York's lead cannabis regulator has asked executives at video sharing service TikTok to allow state-run public health and safety messages regarding adult-use cannabis to appear on the platform, despite TikTok's sweeping ban on all drug-related advertisements. In a letter dated Monday, Chris Alexander, the executive director of New York State Office of Cannabis Management, urged the social media site to reconsider its posture in light of the agency's statutory responsibility to educate the public about responsible cannabis use. Alexander told TikTok CEO Shouzi Chew and chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas that the OCM had produced a host of public service...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS