Pharmacy Owner Gets 4 Years For $7.2M Rebate Fraud

By Max Jaeger (May 26, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A New York City pharmacy owner was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison for bilking a major pharmaceutical company out of $7.2 million by submitting bogus reimbursement requests to a program meant to improve access to a lifesaving drug. U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack sentenced Arkadiy Khaimov to 51 months in prison and three years supervised release — the lowest end of a 51- to 63-month nonbinding guidelines range sought by prosecutors. She also ordered him to forfeit $489,000 in proceeds and pay about $7.2 million in restitution. "Khaimov selfishly stole from a program that was intended...

