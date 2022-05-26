Child Endangerment Plea Sinks 3rd Circ. Deportation Fight

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 26, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel ruled 2-1 in a precedential decision Thursday that a Dominican man convicted of endangering the welfare of a child could be deported because that crime qualifies as child abuse. The majority held that Antonio DeJesus Nunez, who pled guilty to child endangerment in 2019 in New Jersey state court relating to alleged sexual abuse of a child, could not cancel his removal from the United States, with the court rejecting his argument that his state offense was not "a crime of child abuse" because it lacked a likelihood of harm to the child. However, U.S. District Judge...

